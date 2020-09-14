Avalanche Risk Keeps Te Anau To Milford Sound Highway Closed

Moving slip closes SH6 between Haast and Makarora, surface flooding Haast to Hokitika, avalanche risk keeps Te Anau to Milford Sound highway closed

A substantial slip triggered by heavy rain has closed SH6 south of Haast township on the West Coast side of this highway link to Otago, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“The slip is still moving and covering both lanes of the highway,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager, Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

“The weather which has triggered the slip is not forecast to improve today which makes it unsafe for contractors to start clearing the slip at this stage. As a result, the highway will remain closed overnight with an update at midday Tuesday.”

No simple detour for SH6 link between West Coast and Otago

There is no alternative route from Haast to Otago than SH6. Drivers otherwise need to take SH73 to Canterbury and down the South Island’s east coast.

For traffic updates see this link: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/313747

Location of Burke Flat, black teardrop, SH6, north of Makarora:

Surface flooding north of Haast to Hokitika

There is also surface flooding between Haast and Hokitika on SH6 so all drivers on the highway are encouraged to take care, slow down and expect some debris on the highway at low lying areas with reduced visibility.

Updates on the surface flooding here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/313768

Te Anau to Milford sound highway remaining closed today, SH94

Due to high avalanche hazard, the road into Milford Sound will remain closed today and overnight. Next update will be Tuesday 7.30am.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/313652

© Scoop Media

