Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Into Release Of Personal Information

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) following a complaint by the owners of a motel business in Warkworth over the release of personal information in 2017.

The property had previously been identified by Police in Warkworth as a location of interest for criminal activity.

On December 6th, 2016, Police officers stopped and searched a vehicle seen leaving the motel and seized Cannabis.

The occupants told Police they had purchased drugs from someone at the motel.

Police searched parts of the motel and located quantities of Methamphetamine and Cannabis.

One of the motel business owners and a second person were arrested and the motel business owner pleaded guilty to drug-related charges.

The IPCA found that while a search of one of the units where the two people resided was lawful, the search of a second unit and a further area in the motel were unlawful.

Following the search, an officer sent photos taken during the search to the landlord of the property showing general untidiness at the motel premise.

After receiving a request for information from the landlord, the officer disclosed basic information around the motel business owner’s court details, along with information relating to criminal history of a long term resident at the motel.

The IPCA finds the disclosure of information to the landlord on the charges faced by the accused was justified, however it has ruled the sending of photographs and the disclosure about the criminal history of the resident at the motel was unjustified.

Police accept the officer’s actions in sending the photos to the landlord was ill-advised and regrettable, however we maintain the landlord had a legitimate interest in knowing about drug-related offending relating to the premise owned by him, especially in light of risks to the premises from Methamphetamine contamination.

Police accept that the officer made an error when incorrectly advising the landlord that the lodge was being used as emergency accommodation for parolees released by the Department of Corrections.

The IPCA also found the officer should have sought advice or forwarded the request for information to the OIA claim team, although Police note there is no internal policy that prevents an individual employee from responding to an official request for information.

Police disputed the IPCA’s finding that the officer lied to Police officers who were investigating the matter after a complaint was received relating to the release of information.

The officer was phoned by a Police officer while at home on leave nine months after the correspondence had taken place, and could not immediately recall the interactions with the landlord.

When asked again a further five months later, the officer maintained they could not recall any interactions with the landlord, however when the officer searched their emails at work, they located three email interactions with the landlord and immediately forwarded these to their supervisor.

Police do not believe the officer intentionally misled staff investigating the matter and accept the officer had forgotten about the correspondence given the length of time that had passed since their involvement.

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitemata District Commander, says the officer involved was acting with good intent and trying to do the right thing regarding criminal activity at the premise.

“As the IPCA notes, Police were justified in addressing a known issue with criminal activity at that location.

“While some of the information released to the landlord was ill-advised, the officer believed they were acting in the best interests of the Warkworth community.

“Police considered this matter as an employment investigation into the officer concerned.

The investigation identified lessons to be learned and the officer was spoken to about their decision making in regards to the release of information.

“Police take privacy matters seriously and we have processes in place regarding the handling of official information requests.

When mistakes are made, we make sure we learn from them to ensure they are not repeated,” says Superintendent Hassan.

Police has a range of guidance and resources available online regarding its obligations under the Privacy Act (1993) to assist our staff when it comes to the release of information.

Mandatory training will soon be delivered to all Police staff so they are aware of new reporting obligations under the revised Privacy Act (2020), which comes into effect on 1st December, 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 