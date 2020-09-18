Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson City Council gets behind the Great Kereū Count

Friday, 18 September 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Making it count - Nelson City Council gets behind the Great Kereū Count and launches a subsidised trap project to help protect native birds



The annual Great Kererū Count, which starts today 18 September, is a yearly event where the public are asked to get outside, observe and count any kererū they see and record them on the Great Kererū Count website.

Nelson City Council is offering a free native tree to anyone in Nelson who signs up for the Kererū Count – just go to shape.nelson.govt.nz/kereru-count to sign up and find out how to get your free tree.

Nelson Nature, Nelson City Council’s 10 year initiative to protect and enhance our regionals natural environment, is also helping people protect our native birds with a subsidised trap sale at the Nelson i-Site.


Amy Rutledge (DOC Ranger). Leigh Marshall (Team Leader Science and Environment) and Colin Johnstone (Menzshed) with the trap display at the Nelson i-Site.

The trap project is part of Nelson Nature’s work to reduce pests and protect native wildlife in the Nelson Halo, an area outside the Brook Waimarama Sanctuary.

The traps, which can be used to control predatory pests like rats, stoats and possums, have been mainly built for Nelson Nature by the Menzshed. They can be used for backyard trapping in and around Nelson to help reduce the numbers of pests in the Nelson Halo and provide our native birds with safe areas to fly, feed and nest.

The kererū is one of the native bird species that will benefit from community efforts to restore habitat and trap predators as part of the Nelson Halo project. They also play a key role in keeping our forests alive as they spread the seed of many of our larger native trees.

“As we come into spring our native birds will be nesting and feeding their young,” says Clare Barton, Group Manager Environmental Management. “Backyard trapping can help widen the areas that are safe for our birds by reducing the numbers of pests threatening them. Native nestlings are very vulnerable to rats, stoats and possums, so anything we can do to protect them is worthwhile.”

Tunnel traps for rats are $15; DOC200 traps in tunnels are $60 and Possum traps are $30. Traps are limited to one of each type per household, and will be on sale at the iSite from 16 September until all sold out.

Traps come with instructions and links to further information online. You can also download the Nelson Halo Predator Trapping Guide from Nelson City Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 