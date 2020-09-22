Marina Idea Floated As Part Of NPDC’s Top 10 Public Conversation

Could you get on board with plans for a marina to make the most of New Plymouth’s Breakwater Bay?

NPDC’s Top 10 Kōrero is asking for people’s feedback on creating the marina as part of planning how $2 billion of public funds is invested in the next 10-year plan.

New Plymouth has the only deep water port on the West Coast and is the only coastal city in the country without a marina.

Keen boatie NPDC Councillor Murray Chong wants to know if we are making enough of our seafront.

“A previous report by research company Berl found that a marina could have huge economic benefits to the District, bringing investment, jobs and visitors to the area to stimulate the economy in these tough Covid-19 times,” he said.

Similar developments near ports like Picton, Nelson, Napier and Whangarei have generated new leisure and shopping precincts, creating revenue that could help offset rates in the long run.

A marina would attract vessels of all types, such as commercial and tourism operators, along with recreational and game fishing operators, as well as vastly improving an area of our Coastal Walkway. Any marina would be a commercial venture and a user pays model.

Head to newplymouthnz.com/TopTen to have your say on the marina. Those filling out the short survey will go into the draw to win an iPhone 11.

