Crash On Southern Motorway Now Clear - Auckland City
Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The earlier crash on the Auckland’s Southern Motorway,
near the Khyber Pass Road off ramp, has now been
cleared.
One person sustained moderate
injuries.
All northbound lanes are now clear and free
flowing.
Police want to thank motorists for their
patience.
