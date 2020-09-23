Sky Tower Lights For Mental Health Awareness Week

Tonight, until Friday 25th September, the Sky Tower will go purple and orange in support of the Mental Health Foundation’s annual Mental Health Awareness Week.

This year the theme is Reimagine Wellbeing Together – He Tirohanga Anamata - and is a chance to build on the simple things we’ve been doing to look after ourselves, like taking some downtime or going for a walk.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

