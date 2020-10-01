Police Make Arrest Following Waikato Robberies

Police have arrested a man following three robberies in the Waikato today.

Police were initially called to the first robbery at the Westpac bank in Chartwell just before 1.30pm.

A man had presented a weapon, threatened staff and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While actively trying to identify the suspect, Police were alerted to a second robbery at 5.15pm at the Rototuna Kiwibank.

A man fitting a similar description to the first robbery presented a weapon before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A third robbery was reported to Police just before 7.30pm at a business premises in Taupiri.

Police staff responding to the Taupiri robbery noted a vehicle of interest on the Waikato Expressway just after 7.30pm.

The vehicle failed to stop when signalled by Police and a pursuit was initiated in response to the fleeing driver.

The man stopped the vehicle just before 8pm in Ramarama before decamping on foot.

He was located nearby and taken into custody without further incident.

An imitation firearm has been recovered.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200930/3896.

--- Detective Sergeant Scott McKenzie

