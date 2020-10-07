Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash - Roberts Line, Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North - Central

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 1:37 pm
New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash at the corner of Roberts Line and McLeavey Drive in Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North.

The crash, between a car and a truck, was reported about 12:35pm and is currently blocking both lanes.

Three people have received serious injuries, and three others have moderate injuries.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

