Appeal For Information Following Richmond Robbery

Police investigating an aggravated robbery at the Railway Tavern in Richmond are appealing for the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle used during the incident.

About 2:40pm on Monday 12 October a man entered the tavern and threatened a staff member with a firearm.

The offender then allegedly left the bar with cash before getting into a grey Honda Ascot, registration XG6169.

This vehicle is distinctive and will be easily recognisable.

The vehicle left the scene and headed toward the Waimea Old Boys' Rugby Club and was last seen heading east from Church Street onto Dorset Street.

Police encourage the public to contact police if they have any information about this vehicle and its whereabouts, quoting the file number 201012/3445.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

