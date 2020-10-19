Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Monday, 19 October 2020, 3:35 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction.

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas.

The first Auckland upgrade programme project expected to start construction, making improvements to the Southern Motorway between Papakura and Drury South, has released a Request For Tender for its first stage to shortlisted candidates.

The Takitimu North Link project, one of the Bay of Plenty’s most significant projects, has also released its Request For Tender. The tender is for Stage One between Tauranga and SH2 Te Puna. The Takitimu North Link will provide a new 14 kilometre road link with a separated walking and cycling path between Tauranga and Ōmokoroa.

Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray, says the New Zealand Upgrade Programme is playing a vital role in helping to stimulate the economy and provide jobs with major projects like these.

“These projects, and others at different stages of procurement, are providing a significant amount of work to the transport sector at a time when it is much needed.

“These are important steps towards getting on with building these important projects, improving people’s journeys, improving community connections and increasing travel choice, as well as supporting Auckland and Tauranga as they grow.”

Waka Kotahi expects to award a contract before the end of the year so that construction for Papakura to Drury South can start early next year with completion in late 2025.

“The design component of the Takitimu North Link Stage One contract is expected to be awarded by March 2021. This will allow for the design to continue while we progress the complex property negotiations. We expect construction to begin late-2021,” Mr Thackwray says.

SH1 Papakura to Drury South

The improvements on the Southern Motorway (SH1) between Papakura and Drury South are to improve travel reliability, increase transport choice and accessibility and support significant residential and employment growth in southern Auckland.

The project will connect with capacity improvements recently completed on the Southern Corridor between Manukau and Papakura and extend the benefits of improved traffic flow and reduced peak time congestion further south.

The project includes a third lane in each direction along 8km of SH1, with improvements at two existing interchanges and a new interchange at Drury South. There will be wide shoulders for future public transport services and improved local road connections across the motorway. A separated, shared walking and cycling path will also run alongside the motorway.

For more, see Papakura to Drury South improvements (SH1)

Takitimu North Link

The name, Takitimu North Link, was gifted to the project by the hapū Treaty partners and acknowledges the area’s cultural heritage.

The re-naming of the Tauranga Northern Link and Ōmokoroa to Te Puna projects was a significant step and reflects the desire to connect all who have mana whenua along the corridor.

Takitimu North Link Stage One will be the connection between SH29 and SH2 near Te Puna. Stage Two will be the connection between SH2 Te Puna and Ōmokoroa.

Construction of Stage One is expected to start in 2021 and take five years, subject to property negotiations. Pre-implementation work has progressed, with geotechnical works underway, as well as the construction tender process.

The timings for construction of Stage Two are being confirmed.

For more see Takitimu North Link

New Zealand Upgrade Programme

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is investing $6.8 billion in transport to save lives, get our cities moving and boost productivity in the country’s growth areas. Waka Kotahi is delivering 20 projects that support a shift to greater transport choice with a balanced investment in public transport, new or upgraded roads, walking and cycling.

The programme will play a vital role in helping to stimulate the economy and support the country as it recovers from the impacts of COVID-19. Five projects worth $2.4b are nearing construction and all 20 projects will be under construction within five years.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Greens Shouldn’t Join The Government

We know she’s a miracle worker, but can Jacinda Ardern really find a cure for capitalism? Tough job. Especially when Ardern is being expected to fix the effects of capitalism – child poverty, unaffordable housing, social inequality – without radically changing the economic structures that keep on generating those outcomes. Unfortunately, Ardern and her Finance Minister Grant Robertson are not by temperament (or by ideology) radical, risk taking politicians... More>>


 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 