Serious Crash – SH1, Kaitaia - Northland
Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The crash, between a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred
around 6:20pm.
The pedestrian has been seriously
injured and Ambulance are attending.
The Serious Crash
Unit is also attending.
Cordons are in place at Watts
Street and Allen Bell Drive and motorists are advised to
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more