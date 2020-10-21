Beach Clean-up Underway

Council’s annual beach clean-up is underway, with high-use areas expected to be complete by the end of this week.

The clean-up covers from The Cut to Midway Beach to remove driftwood and other debris.

The driftwood will be temporarily moved to the Kopututea Trust dunes near the Waipaoa River mouth for mulching by Hogfuel NZ.

The mulch will be available to the community from October 24.

Contractors Recreational Services and Fulton Hogan will work around the tides and outside high-use times to get the job completed.

The beach clean-up will cost $60K, funded from Council’s reserve maintenance contract.

The public are asked to keep well-clear of contractors and machinery while the work is taking place.

