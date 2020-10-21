COVID Testing Available This Long Weekend

With tourism numbers expected to spike in Hawke’s Bay this long weekend, Hawke’s Bay health officials are encouraging people to stay home if sick, keep track of where they’ve been and practise good hand hygiene.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said Hawke’s Bay Anniversary/Labour weekend was always busy with many events planned, so it was important people remained cautious and responsible.

“While we are in Alert Level 1, everyone must continue to do their bit to keep New Zealand COVID-19 free,” said Dr Jones.

“Practising good hand hygiene, tracking your movements by scanning venue QR codes with your COVID App and staying home if unwell should now be the everyday norm as we work together to keep COVID-19 out.

“If you are attending a large event or gathering it’s also still worthwhile to keep a safe distance from people you don’t know. This will help to minimise the spread of COVID-19 if community transmission returns.”

Dr Jones said COVID-19 community testing centres would remain open over the long weekend. People with symptoms could call the centres directly to arrange a test or be referred via their GP, nurse practitioner or Heathline.

“If you become unwell, whether you’re a local or a visitor, please make sure do the right thing by phoning a testing centre, Heathline or your GP to see whether you should be tested. If you are advised to get a test, please do so; visitors should not wait until they get home to get tested.”

People can ring one of the numbers below:

“Please remember hospital Emergency Departments are for people requiring emergency or life-threatening care, so please help us by leaving ED for emergencies only.”

