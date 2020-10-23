Serious Crash - SH3, Kai Iwi - Central

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 3, Kai Iwi, near Whanganui.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash at around 12:41pm.

Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured.

The road will be closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

