Serious Crash - SH3, Kai Iwi - Central
Friday, 23 October 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State
Highway 3, Kai Iwi, near Whanganui.
Emergency services
were alerted to the two vehicle crash at around
12:41pm.
Initial indications are that one person is
seriously injured.
The road will be
closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
