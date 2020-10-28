Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AAAP Calls On Govt To Reverse The 25% Charge For Emergency Shelter

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 8:15 am
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty

Two days after the Labour government secured their second term, they started charging people who are homeless 25% of their weekly income towards the cost of emergency shelter.

Auckland Action Against Poverty condemns the government's move to charge people 25% of their benefit and income for emergency shelter when it’s temporary, insecure and unsafe. 

“People who are homeless are not responsible for the housing crisis and already don’t have enough money to survive. Charging people for emergency shelter will put more families into hardship and prevent them from accessing basic essentials. Investing in warm and affordable public housing for all should be a priority for this incoming Labour government” says Auckland Action Against Poverty Coordinator Brooke Stanley Pao.

“People living in emergency and transitional shelter aren’t protected from the Residential Tenancies Act which means they don’t have the same rights as people renting. In emergency shelters you’re asked to extend every week, are often moved around at short notice and the conditions many of these places are in are unhealthy”.

“There are nearly 20,000 households waiting to get into public housing and the government hasn’t committed to building enough homes to address this. Rents are going up, benefits and wages are stagnant and we’re only going to see the situation get worse as we all adjust to living with Covid. The government has not put enough resources into Kāinga Ora to house everyone on the waiting list in the short term”.

“The government is showing a worrying lack of understanding around the conditions people live in when they’re staying in these emergency shelters. The housing crisis is being exacerbated by the Covid pandemic and we’ll continue to see more people becoming homeless and needing to access emergency shelter. These people don’t need the added stress of having to pay 25% of their already low incomes to cover these costs.

“We’re calling on the government to continue paying for this service for our communities who need it the most. We also want them to build and acquire enough public housing so that everyone on the waitlist has a warm, safe and affordable place to call home.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Action Against Poverty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 