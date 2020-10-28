Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Forsyth Barr Recommits To Stadium With 10-Year Partnership Agreement

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr has recommitted to supporting Dunedin’s stadium in a 10-year naming rights agreement, extending the partnership through to 2031.

Already well-known to New Zealanders as Forsyth Barr Stadium, the facility provides a world-class venue for sporting events, concerts and festivals.

As well as providing a top-flight venue, Forsyth Barr Stadium delivers significant economic benefits to the region. Over the past 10 years the many sporting and cultural events at Forsyth Barr Stadium have injected millions of dollars into the local economy. For example, Ed Sheeran’s triple concert held over Easter 2018 injected $38 million into the city which added economic benefit to a huge amount of community pride and spirit generated by the event.

Forsyth Barr Board Chair David Kirk says the reconfirmed sponsorship is a vote of confidence in the Dunedin region.

“Many people will know that the very first Forsyth Barr office opened here in 1936. We’re committed supporters of the region and staunch advocates for what Dunedin and Otago deliver to New Zealand,” Mr Kirk said.

In reconfirming the partnership, Forsyth Barr Managing Director Neil Paviour-Smith said the company had worked closely with the Stadium managers Dunedin Venues Management Ltd to create and maintain a world-class venue.

“Forsyth Barr Stadium is acknowledged as one of the best facilities in the world. It’s a favourite with international acts, and one of the preferred arenas for the best sports teams to perform in. We believe the stadium team has done an outstanding job”.

“We are committed to ensuring that New Zealanders have access to world-class. Our business is focused on ensuring New Zealanders enjoy the benefit of world-class investment advice to help them grow and manage their wealth. Our stadium partnership gives New Zealanders the opportunity to see the likes of the All Blacks, the Football Ferns, Ed Sheeran or Kendrick Lamar. This is inspiring, and we’re very proud of the impact exposure to this world-class talent has on New Zealanders,” Mr Paviour-Smith said.

He continued, “2020 has been a tough year. This early recommitment is a strong signal of our confidence in the future of the stadium, the region and the economy”

Dunedin Venues Management Chief Executive Officer Terry Davies welcomed the recommitment by Forsyth Barr and highlighted the value of such enduring partnerships.

“Forsyth Barr has been fundamental to the success of the stadium. They have been our partner since day one, and we are thrilled that they will be alongside us for the next 10 years. A 20-year corporate partnership is a relatively rare thing and we’re absolutely delighted to re-sign a long-term partnership with a stalwart of the Dunedin business scene,” he said.

The new naming rights agreement will commence at the conclusion of the current term in late 2021.

