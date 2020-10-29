Retired MP Gareth Hughes Joins SAFE’s Board Of Directors

Gareth Hughes was previously the Green Party’s animal welfare spokesperson and was a leading voice for animals within Parliament. During his time in politics he championed the 2014 ban on shark finning and accepted numerous petitions from animal advocacy groups.

Hughes is a seasoned activist and will bring a wealth of political experience to the animal rights organisation.

"Post-Parliament I want to continue fighting for animals and I am privileged to join the SAFE board," said Hughes.

"SAFE is at the forefront of being a voice for the voiceless and I want to offer my campaigning and governance experience to support their work."

"The biggest issue animals face in New Zealand is how we treat the 100 million animals on farms, and too many of them are suffering in crates and cages"

"Kiwis love animals and we know the public want to be at the forefront of treating animals well, and that means ending intensive farming, live export, rodeos and other practises that cause suffering."

