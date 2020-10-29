Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porsche, Properties And Pink Pills: Police Seize Over $10 Million In Assets And Drugs

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested 26 people as part of a major operation targeting the importation, production and supply of illegal drugs, and have seized 10 million dollars in assets, including commercial drug making equipment.

This week, more than 100 Police staff, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, Police Dog Section and the Asset Recovery Unit, as well as Customs staff, carried out search warrants at a total of 34 properties throughout the wider Auckland region.

It’s all part of a seven-month long investigation – dubbed Operation Cincinnati - run by the National Organised Crime Group, with the assistance of New Zealand Customs.

The operation targeted a large scale drug syndicate and key players involved the importation of Class A and B drugs including methamphetamine and MDMA, and the production and sale of ecstasy pills.

Police allege the syndicate imported quantities of methamphetamine and MDMA into the country, and were responsible for producing large quantities of a particular type of pink ecstasy pill, known as “Pink Porsches”.

These pills were allegedly produced in bulk, then passed on to an extensive network of dealers who would sell the drug at various locations and temporary accommodation, before moving on and selling elsewhere.

The drugs were also allegedly transported to other districts and sold there.

Yesterday and this morning Police carried out 34 search warrants throughout the Auckland region, including in the suburbs of Kohimarama, St John, Auckland Central, Remuera, Kumeu and Westmere.

As part of those searches, Police located and seized two large commercial grade pill presses - machines used to produce pills in mass - capable of producing hundreds of ecstasy pills per day.

More than 20,000 of the Pink Porsche pills were also found.

National Organised Crime Group’s Acting Detective Inspector John Brunton says Police also located and seized 3kg of MDMA powder, 3kg of ephedrine, quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs.

Approximately $500,000 in cash was also located during the search warrants, along with a number illegal firearms, including three pistols.

Two shotguns and ammunition were also found.

Police also seized a number of assets and 8 luxury high end vehicles at the properties, including a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista, worth more than $630,000 and a 2020 Porsche 911 Coupe, worth over $230,000.

A 2019 Audi Q8, two Ford Ranger Raptors, a Range Rover Sport and two Harley Davidson motorbikes were also restrained.

In total, Police seized over $1.2 million in vehicles alone.

The Asset Recovery Unit also restrained three properties, worth a total of $5.7 million.

A total of 26 people have been arrested as part of the operation, and face a number of drug related charges between them.

They are due to appear in the Auckland District Court over the coming days.

National Organised Crime Group’s Acting Detective Inspector John Brunton says the seizures and arrests a have disrupted a large scale drug network within New Zealand, and staff have worked tirelessly over the past seven-months to get to this result.

“By stripping this syndicate of the tools they use to produce the drugs, as well as the assets they obtained from such offending, we are effectively striking at the core of their business,” he says.

“We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity won’t be tolerated, and causes immeasurable harm in our communities – harm that we are committed to reducing.”

Police are unable to rule out the possibility of further arrests or charges being laid.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 