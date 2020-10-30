Invercargill Police Investigate Unexplained Death

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Invercargill.

Police were called to a Grace Street address at about 4.15pm yesterday where the body of the woman was discovered.

We are currently treating her death as unexplained while we are working to understand the circumstances.

A scene examination is underway at the Grace Street property.

There is also a second property of interest on Tay Street.

Further information will be released proactively when available.

