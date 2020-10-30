Invercargill Police Investigate Unexplained Death
Friday, 30 October 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating the death of a woman in
Invercargill.
Police were called to a Grace Street
address at about 4.15pm yesterday where the body of the
woman was discovered.
We are currently treating her
death as unexplained while we are working to understand the
circumstances.
A scene examination is underway at the
Grace Street property.
There is also a second property
of interest on Tay Street.
Further information will be
released proactively when
available.
