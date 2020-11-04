Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Is Running Free Fares For Round The Bays

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 5:50 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

To keep carbon emissions low and morale high, Metlink is providing free transport across its whole network (bus, ferry and rail) in the Greater Wellington region on 21 February 2021 for Round the Bays participants and volunteers.

If everyone travelled by public transport for Round the Bays, we would generate nine times less carbon than if we all took our own cars, says Scott Gallacher, general manager of Metlink.

“Providing free rides on the event day is our way of supporting physical activity, health and well-being, and easy environmental choices.”

Round the Bays is the third largest event of its kind in New Zealand and largest in lower North Island.

“With an anticipated 13,000-14,500 people taking part, event goers and volunteers can make huge carbon reductions if they choose to ride for free with Metlink to and from Round the Bays.

“All you have to do is show your racing bib to our frontline staff, and they will welcome you on our services with no charge,” adds Mr Gallacher.

The family-friendly event is inclusive of income, age, ability and takes place on Sunday 21 February. The race course begins at Frank Kitts park and ends at Kilbirnie park, where participants will be treated to a festival with live music and fun activities.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley says, “We are really looking forward to seeing race finishers and whānau at the festival where we’ll be hosting a Metlink tent.

“We’re also encouraging people across the region to make the most of public transport on this day. Opting to take a bus, ferry or train over driving a car is a simple and effective way we can all cut down on our carbon emissions, both at Round the Bays and every day.”

Round the Bays early registration opens on 5 November, for more information visit: www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:

National: Changes To Parliamentary Term Must Go To A Referendum

Labour and the Green’s confidence agreement states a desire to look at reforming electoral law, but electoral law should not be a play thing of the Government of the day, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says. “National ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 