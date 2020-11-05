Update - Serious Crash Near Seacliff, Dunedin - Southern

One person has died following the crash on SH1 near Seacliff, Dunedin.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised that there are temporary speed restrictions in place in the surrounding area.

Please continue to avoid the area if possible.

