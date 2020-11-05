Update - Serious Crash Near Seacliff, Dunedin - Southern
Thursday, 5 November 2020, 2:08 pm
One person has died following the crash on SH1 near
Seacliff, Dunedin.
The road is expected to remain
closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines
the scene.
Motorists are advised that there are
temporary speed restrictions in place in the surrounding
area.
Please continue to avoid the area if
possible.
