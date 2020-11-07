Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘The Barkery’ Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Create New Zealand’s First Adoptable Dog Cafe

Saturday, 7 November 2020, 2:29 pm
Press Release: The Barkery

The Barkery is reaching out to the people of Aotearoa to secure the final step ahead of opening NZ’s first Adoptable Dog Cafe, on a confirmed site in the Christchurch Red Zone.

Since The Barkery’s launch in 2019, Christchurch has shown huge support for our vision of an adoptable dog cafe, from high attendance at ‘Pup-Up’ events to support and resources from the pet business community. Along with providing a completely dog-friendly dining venue, we aim to improve rescue dog adoption rates across New Zealand and connect Kiwi families with their new best friend.

“Crowdfunding The Barkery’s construction and launch is the next step in making our dream a reality, and continuing to provide a second chance for adoptable dogs across New Zealand,” Barkery director Jack Penniket says. He recently received the annual Te Tohu Maimoa award from Companion Animals New Zealand in recognition of his work with The Barkery.

About The Barkery

The Barkery concept was formed in 2019 when co-founders Jack Penniket and Ally Mullord saw an opportunity to raise the rates of rescue dog adoption in Aotearoa, while adding an exciting new hospitality venue to Christchurch’s regrowth.

The Barkery will provide a full human and canine menu, along with opportunities for the public to learn about and interact with local dogs available for adoption. Our physical location will hero adoptable dogs wherever possible, whether through digital displays, opportunities to purchase shelter merchandise, or hosting adoptable dogs onsite. A percentage of all profits will be returned to our shelter partners.

THE BARKERY PLEDGEME CAMPAIGN

https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6717-the-barkery-otautahi-s-first-adoptable-dog-cafe

We have been fortunate to have secured a location for The Barkery in Christchurch’s Red Zone through Life in Vacant Spaces (LiVS) and are excited to be part of bringing life back to the Red Zone.

We look forward to a future where shelters and rescue organisations are the first choice for Kiwis wanting to welcome a new pet into their family.

The Venue and location

Christchurch has a few dog-friendly venues, but no venues dedicated to the dog-human experience. Our cafe will sit right in the Red Zone, with plenty of open space and indoor and outdoor seating. It’ll be completely dog-friendly, and while dog welfare considerations mean we won’t have adoptable dogs on site full time, our friends at Dogwatch and Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue say they’ll visit as often as they can! We’ll be showcasing current adoptable dogs with displays, digital signage, and plenty of info about the adoption process.

The Barkery is a space to foster connections not just between rescue dogs and potential homes, but dogs and people of all ages. We’ll offer a delicious human and canine menu, hireable spaces for trainers and for dog birthday parties, on and off-leash areas, and a full event calendar with everything from music and comedy to dog behaviour and training seminars. There’s also plenty for your dog to see and do while you enjoy a coffee or a glass of wine! Check out our concepts below for an idea of how The Barkery will come to life.

Looking long term

Our long term vision for the Barkery? We’d like to see adoption become the first choice for everyone who wants to bring a dog into their family. We hope that by operating a thriving, exciting, and rescue-focused hospitality venue we can continue to raise awareness, raise funds, and provide an awesome experience for Christchurch ‘dog people’ at the same time. Should there be a Barkery in every city across the globe? Probably, but we're starting here.

Quotes

The Barkery is a fantastic concept, and it's about time someone brought this revolutionary idea to Christchurch. It’s fantastic for Dog owners. Dog owners like to unite around things, and having a place where people can go to, interact with their dogs, and having a social and different environment to go to, instead of parks and beaches - it's fantastic! - Charlene - Duty Manager/Administrator -

Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue

“We quickly realised that Christchurch has a few dog-friendly venues, but no venues built around the dog-human experience! Our Christchurch cafe will sit right here in the Red Zone, with plenty of open space and indoor and outdoor seating. It’ll be completely dog-friendly, and while dog welfare considerations mean we won’t have adoptable dogs on site every day, our friends at Dogwatch and Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue say they’ll visit as often as they can! We’ll be showcasing current adoptable dogs with displays, digital signage and plenty of info about the adoption process. And we’ll be giving back to the shelters by donating a percentage of profit to our shelter partners.” - Jack Penniket, Founder

