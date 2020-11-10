Hawkes Bay Firefighters Responding To Napier Flooding

Hawkes Bay firefighters are responding to multiple callouts caused by flooding in the Napier area tonight.

Fire and Emergency NZ Area Manager Ken Cooper says 14 urban and rural crews were responding to more than 150 calls for assistance, mostly from people in Napier city.

"We are triaging calls for assistance for homes flooding and roofs leaking , and have removed some elderly from their homes to stay with relatives," Ken Cooper says.

"Hawkes Bay’s Urban Search and Rescue team is assessing a number of landslips on Napier hill caused by the heavy rain.

"People should stay home and dry, and travel only if it is essential. If they need assistance please call 111," Ken Cooper says.

"We are working very closely with Napier City Council, Police and Hawkes Bay Civil Defence tonight."

