Hawkes Bay Firefighters Responding To Napier Flooding
Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 6:29 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
09 November
Hawkes Bay
firefighters are responding to multiple callouts caused by
flooding in the Napier area tonight.
Fire and
Emergency NZ Area Manager Ken Cooper says 14 urban and rural
crews were responding to more than 150 calls for assistance,
mostly from people in Napier city.
"We are triaging
calls for assistance for homes flooding and roofs leaking ,
and have removed some elderly from their homes to stay with
relatives," Ken Cooper says.
"Hawkes Bay’s Urban
Search and Rescue team is assessing a number of landslips on
Napier hill caused by the heavy rain.
"People should
stay home and dry, and travel only if it is essential. If
they need assistance please call 111," Ken Cooper
says.
"We are working very closely with Napier City
Council, Police and Hawkes Bay Civil Defence
tonight."
