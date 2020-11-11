Consultation Closes On Dog Control Bylaw Review

Consultation on the Marlborough District Council Dog Control Policy and Bylaw review closed on Monday 9 November and over 670 submissions have been received.

A petition with 699 signatures has also been submitted relating to the proposal to make some parts of the Taylor River Reserve on-leash instead of the current off-leash.

Other proposed changes in the draft bylaw include allowing dogs into Blenheim’s CBD if they are on a leash and under control, and increasing the restricted area around playgrounds for dogs from three to ten metres. Prohibiting dogs from Blenheim’s Pollard Park and Ward Beach is also proposed.

Now that the consultation period is closed, the next step in the process involves public hearings. Sixty six submitters have indicated they would like to speak at the hearings, which will begin on Monday 30 November.

For more information about the Dog Control Policy and Bylaw Review visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/dog-control-bylaw-2010/proposed-dog-control-policy-and-bylaw-review

