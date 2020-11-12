Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Middle Renwick Road Cycle Lanes

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Middle Renwick Road (State Highway 6) in Blenheim is getting much-needed cycle lanes thanks to some welcome funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick said the project seeks to increase cycling and improve safety by extending the cycle lanes between the Westwood Business Park and the Murphys Road/Battys Road roundabout.

“This is an important part of completing the Blenheim urban cycle network and encouraging more people to get on their bikes,” he said.

“We know there is pent up demand out there and we saw many more cyclists out and about during lockdown. Blenheim, with its flat geography, is an ideal biking environment.”

“This upgrade will provide a separate, defined lane for cyclists and a painted buffer line between the cycle lane and the traffic lane. This also makes it much easier for drivers to pass cyclists at a safe distance.”

The public are invited to view the designs and submit feedback.

· Come along to a drop-in session at PAK’nSAVE, Blenheim on Tuesday 24 November from 4.00pm to 6.00pm; or Saturday 28 November, from 11.00am to 1.00pm.

· Call into the Marlborough District Council office at 15 Seymour St or go to the Blenheim Library

· Go to the project page on the website https://bit.ly/MRRCycleLanes

Consultation is open until 5.00pm on Monday 14 December.

The Council’s Assets and Services Committee heard today that the project cost of $460,000 will be met fully by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and delivered by Marlborough Roads and Marlborough District Council.

Walking and Cycling Coordinator Braden Prideaux said surveys indicate there are up to 100 cyclists using this stretch of road each day, including school students.

“Between 2015 and 2019, there were 16 crashes on this section of road, with six involving cyclists. By creating a much safer urban cycle network in Blenheim, we’re confident cyclist numbers will increase.”

He said there is very low demand for parking on both sides of the road between Westwood Ave and the Murphys Road/Battys Road roundabout.

“Whilst the area for parking will be reduced, 25 car parks will be retained, 13 between Murphys Road and Adams Lane, and 12 new indented car parks between Adams Lane and Rose Street. This provision is higher than the current demand for parks.”

The project requires the removal of five street trees - two outside 174 Middle Renwick Road and three outside 169-173 Middle Renwick Road.

He said that while it’s unfortunate the street trees have to be removed, the Council plants 150 new street trees every year.

“Care has been taken to select a location for the indented car parks that minimises the loss of street trees while maximising the number of car parks.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability

Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>

National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government

National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>

ALSO:

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:


Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 