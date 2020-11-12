Have Your Say On Middle Renwick Road Cycle Lanes

Middle Renwick Road (State Highway 6) in Blenheim is getting much-needed cycle lanes thanks to some welcome funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick said the project seeks to increase cycling and improve safety by extending the cycle lanes between the Westwood Business Park and the Murphys Road/Battys Road roundabout.

“This is an important part of completing the Blenheim urban cycle network and encouraging more people to get on their bikes,” he said.

“We know there is pent up demand out there and we saw many more cyclists out and about during lockdown. Blenheim, with its flat geography, is an ideal biking environment.”

“This upgrade will provide a separate, defined lane for cyclists and a painted buffer line between the cycle lane and the traffic lane. This also makes it much easier for drivers to pass cyclists at a safe distance.”

The public are invited to view the designs and submit feedback.

· Come along to a drop-in session at PAK’nSAVE, Blenheim on Tuesday 24 November from 4.00pm to 6.00pm; or Saturday 28 November, from 11.00am to 1.00pm.

· Call into the Marlborough District Council office at 15 Seymour St or go to the Blenheim Library

· Go to the project page on the website https://bit.ly/MRRCycleLanes

Consultation is open until 5.00pm on Monday 14 December.

The Council’s Assets and Services Committee heard today that the project cost of $460,000 will be met fully by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and delivered by Marlborough Roads and Marlborough District Council.

Walking and Cycling Coordinator Braden Prideaux said surveys indicate there are up to 100 cyclists using this stretch of road each day, including school students.

“Between 2015 and 2019, there were 16 crashes on this section of road, with six involving cyclists. By creating a much safer urban cycle network in Blenheim, we’re confident cyclist numbers will increase.”

He said there is very low demand for parking on both sides of the road between Westwood Ave and the Murphys Road/Battys Road roundabout.

“Whilst the area for parking will be reduced, 25 car parks will be retained, 13 between Murphys Road and Adams Lane, and 12 new indented car parks between Adams Lane and Rose Street. This provision is higher than the current demand for parks.”

The project requires the removal of five street trees - two outside 174 Middle Renwick Road and three outside 169-173 Middle Renwick Road.

He said that while it’s unfortunate the street trees have to be removed, the Council plants 150 new street trees every year.

“Care has been taken to select a location for the indented car parks that minimises the loss of street trees while maximising the number of car parks.”

© Scoop Media

