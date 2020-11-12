Update: Serious Crash - SH26, South Of Paeroa - Waikato
State Highway 26 has now reopened following a crash between Paeroa and Te Aroha.
Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>
News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>
End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>