Person Dies In Whakatāne House Fire
Sunday, 15 November 2020, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a house fire in Whakatāne this
morning.
Emergency services were called to the
property on Tuhoe Avenue at around 5.30am.
Further
details regarding the deceased cannot be provided until
formal identification and next of kin notifications have
taken place.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this
stage.
Police will be working at the scene today with
FENZ
investigators.
