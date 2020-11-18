Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Speed Review Proposal For SH10 Awanui To Kaingaroa

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 12:10 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has revised its speed review proposal for State Highway 10 Awanui to Kaingaroa to include variable speed limit zones around marae. It’s calling for new feedback from the community.

Last year Waka Kotahi proposed reducing the speed limit on this section of SH10 from 100 km/h to 60 km/h, but after considering the feedback and making further investigations we found that creating a permanent 60km/h speed limit along (nearly) 4kms of SH10 between Mahimaru marae and Kareponia marae will not provide the best safety outcomes for road users, says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton.

“The speed review on SH10 has been a very robust process and we thank local people for their feedback, including those who didn’t support our first proposal. This is good. It’s what the consultation process is for. But it’s not over yet. We have a new improved proposal for people to respond to.”

“Waka Kotahi recognises that marae are a focal point for the Maori community and that hui, whakanui and other events attract many people and vehicles, creating road safety issues at times.”

The speed review now proposes variable speed limit (VSL) signs to slow traffic when vehicles are entering or exiting the marae, or people are walking alongside the highway to the Komako urupā (cemetery). At all other times the speed limit past the marae will be 80km/h, a reduction from the current 100km/h limit.

Vehicles slowing to enter or exit the marae will automatically activate the VSL signs through sensor-pads embedded in the highway and the marae driveways. Once activated the VSL will display a 60km/h speed limit, slowing traffic so vehicles can turn safely.

During tangihanga, when people are walking to and from the urupā, the VSL signs can be activated manually. This will slow passing vehicles to 30km/h and improve roadside safety for pedestrians.

“We want to make SH10 between Awanui and Kaingaroa safer for everyone who uses it. The best thing we can do to prevent people from dying or being seriously injured is reduce speed limits, so they are safe and right for the road. Most crashes are caused by a number of factors, but even when speed is not the cause of a crash, it most likely determines whether people are killed, injured or walk away unharmed,” says Steve Mutton.

Formal consultation on the new speed limit proposals is required under the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limit (2017).

The formal consultation period runs from Monday, 23 November to Sunday, 20 December 2020.

Further information and on-line options to make submissions on these proposals can be found on www.nzta.govt.nz/northland-speed-reviews from

Monday.

“While we receive and process your feedback on making SH10 safer, we will be installing billboards on the roadside to remind people to slow down and be safe this holiday season,” says Steve Mutton.

