20th South Island Masters Games Heads To Marlborough

The South Island Masters Games and Marlborough District Council have signed an agreement that will see the 2021 and 2023 games hosted throughout the Marlborough Region.

The 2021 event will be the 20th year of the Games, and will be designed to showcase the best of the games and the region to over 2,500 participants, supporters and administrators over two weekends in October 2021 (15 - 24 October).

South Island Masters Games Chairperson, Thomas Nation said “We are pleased to announce and excited to be partnering with the Marlborough District Council to deliver a great celebration of Masters Sport”.

“There is amazing passion and support for this event, and research confirmed the event would be well supported if it was held in the Marlborough region. It is easily accessible, has tremendous facilities and the climate is perfectly suited for the South Island Masters Games”.

Marlborough District Council Mayor John Leggett said “It is wonderful that the South Island Masters Games are coming to Marlborough next year and in 2023. We are a sports-mad province and very friendly hosts – I can’t wait to welcome the participants here. It will be great news for a number of sectors including retail and hospitality who have been affected by the current economic climate, they will benefit greatly from the Games being held in Marlborough.”

The South Island Masters Games is economically positive for the region. Research conducted after the 2018 event in Timaru showed an economic benefit to the region of $1.6m dollars and included an additional 2,655 bed nights and $58,000 distributed to local sports clubs.

Regional Events Advisor, Samantha Young says the event will be fantastic for the region. “The South Island Masters Games sits in a shoulder season for the region, so to be able to welcome an event of this size to the area will be great for the economy as a whole. We will work with the games to ensure there is plenty for people to see and enjoy away from their games”.

Local sports clubs are also set to benefit from the games as Sports Coordinators and the distribution of entry fees to them.

“Local sports clubs and their creativity and hospitality are integral to the success of the South Island Masters Games. The event simply could not run without them.” said Nation.

General Manager of Marlborough Football, Andrea Smith-Scott is excited for the South Island Masters Games to be in Blenheim “Marlborough Football is extremely excited to welcome all participants to Blenheim and we are looking forward to hosting a few great days of football! While you’re here, we also encourage you all to explore a bit of the Top of the South and enjoy all that’s on offer in this stunning region”

