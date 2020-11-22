Fatal Crash, Warkworth

One person has died after a crash in Warkworth this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified just after 5pm that a car had crashed into the river near the intersection of Baxter Street and Queen Street.

Access was gained to the car a short time ago and the sole occupant was found to be deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit has been alerted and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

© Scoop Media

