One Person Dies In Early Morning Crash On Maunu Road

Police were called to a single vehicle crash in Maunu Road, Whangārei just after 2am today.

The vehicle involved has collided with a power pole and sadly one person died at the scene.

Two other occupants have been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The Police Serious Crash unit examined the scene this morning.

An investigation will now be commenced into the circumstances of the crash.

