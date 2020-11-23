Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident In Gisborne

Gisborne Police investigating a firearms incident on Scott Street are seeking help from the public.

At 11:00am yesterday Police received a report of a firearm being discharged at a group of people on Scott Street, no one was injured in the incident.

A green Jeep believed to have been used by the offenders has been recovered by Police, as well as a firearm.

Police are following lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of this serious incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a green Jeep in the Elgin area yesterday morning is urged to contact Police.

Anyone with any information that may assist Police is asked to call 105 and quote file number: 201122/1778.

Or contact either Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter or Detective Constable Jared Phelps at the Gisborne Police Station.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

