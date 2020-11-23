Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident In Gisborne
Monday, 23 November 2020, 4:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gisborne Police investigating a firearms incident on
Scott Street are seeking help from the public.
At
11:00am yesterday Police received a report of a firearm
being discharged at a group of people on Scott Street, no
one was injured in the incident.
A green Jeep believed
to have been used by the offenders has been recovered by
Police, as well as a firearm.
Police are following
lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of this
serious incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or
saw a green Jeep in the Elgin area yesterday morning is
urged to contact Police.
Anyone with any information
that may assist Police is asked to call 105 and quote file
number: 201122/1778.
Or contact either Detective
Sergeant Eric Hunter or Detective Constable Jared Phelps at
the Gisborne Police Station.
Alternatively,
information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers
0800 555
111.
