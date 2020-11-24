Temporary Accommodation Service Available For Napier Flooding Evacuees

Napier residents affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall can access help finding temporary accommodation through the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s (MBIE) Temporary Accommodation Service.

Julia Shanahan, Principal Engagement Advisor Temporary Accommodation Service says “The Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) is available to help people whose homes were damaged by the severe weather and flooding across the Napier region.

"The TAS team have been on the ground in Napier collecting registrations from displaced people who require temporary accommodation and are now working to establish what accommodation options are suitable, and will then connect them together.

“Currently 51 households have registered for the service and we expect that further households will register for assistance in the coming weeks”.

The service differs from ‘shelter’ and ‘emergency accommodation’, which is provided for a short periods of up to two weeks by civil defence and emergency management agencies. Temporary accommodation is used for a short to medium term, providing households with accommodation while repairs are being undertaken following a natural disaster.

“TAS support can last for weeks, months or even years as the local community recovers from an event and proved very successful when the service has previously been activated following events such as the Kaikōura earthquakes and the flooding in Edgecumbe” says Ms Shanahan.

“We are exploring a number of supply options for the community in Napier; wherever possible, TAS uses existing, undamaged residential housing supply as temporary accommodation.

“If there is a shortage of rental accommodation in the affected area TAS procures and deploys additional housing supply to be used as temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery. We have a fleet of purpose-built portable cabins for emergency responses that are ready for deployment if necessary.

“I encourage anyone who has a current or expected need following the flooding in Napier to register their details at www.tas.mbie.govt.nz. Alternatively, call 0508 754 163 to discuss your requirements.

“I would also encourage tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this.”

