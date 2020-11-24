Woodcraft Club Sets Up Shop In Whangarei Once More

President Bob Langford with club member Granville Haworth and his prize-winning hand carved seahorse in Kauri, at the Club’s Annual Awards Evening in November 2020.

For the 20th year in a row, Northland Woodturners and Woodworkers Club has opened a special pop up shop in The Strand Arcade, Whangarei to sell beautiful, locally made woodcrafts to the public.

One-of-a-kind bowls, platters, toys, sculptures, utensils, pens and much more, made from stunning native and exotic timbers, will be available.

“It’s a unique opportunity for the public to access quality, locally made goods – perfect for Christmas presents,” says Club President Bob Langford.

“We received great feedback on the quality and range of items available last year. We invite the people of Whangarei to support local and call in and see us. The shop is open Monday – Friday between 9am-5pm and Saturdays from 9am – 2pm.”

The growing club of wood turners was one of the first to set up in New Zealand in 1979, and is now based out of permanent club rooms at the Quarry Art Centre. 65 members meet a few times a month to learn the craft from experienced locals or visiting experts, with some members coming from as far away as Kerikeri.

