Surf Life Saving Clubs Rescue Ready This Summer Thanks To $100,000 In TSB Grants

Summer is at our doorstep and beaches are expected to be busier than ever this season, so TSB’s been helping our regions Surf Life Saving clubs get rescue ready.

In addition to its national partnership with Surf Life Saving New Zealand, for the fourth year in a row TSB is supporting the essential work done by clubs around the country by giving out $100,000 in grants.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says TSB runs its annual grants programme to help local clubs get the best equipment for keeping people safe at New Zealand beaches.

“Our volunteer surf lifeguards all over the country provide an absolutely critical service for us - they save lives. Despite this, the clubs at our beaches across New Zealand rely largely on donations to operate.

“With New Zealand borders closed due to COVID-19, our beaches are expected to be busier than ever this summer, so our local Surf Life Saving clubs need tools they can rely on to run their rescue patrols effectively.

“That’s why TSB is funding equipment like All Terrain Vehicles, radios, rescue boards and tubes; helping clubs get the right set up with patrol towers, sun shelters and storage solutions, as well as supplying new training gear to get our future lifeguards ready to rescue.

“As a New Zealand owned bank, community is what we’re all about at TSB, so we’re incredibly proud to put our profit to purpose and invest in keeping our communities safe at the beach this summer.”

Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO Paul Dalton says the organisation is very grateful for TSB’s continued support.

“Our Surf Lifeguards do an extraordinary job. They conduct hundreds of rescues and perform thousands of preventative actions on our beaches every year.

“For some clubs, however, purchasing vital lifesaving equipment or upgrading facilities to meet their community’s needs, is financially challenging, so we’re hugely grateful to TSB for their ongoing support of them.”

