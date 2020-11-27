Waioeka Gorge road blockage update - Bay of Plenty

26 November

Work continues at the scene of a logging truck crash on SH 2 earlier this afternoon.

Police received a report of the single vehicle crash near the Manganuku Stream around 3:15pm.

Contractors are on the scene and are working to remove logs on the road and to recover the truck.

Motorists are still asked to avoid the area as it is expected to take several more hours for the road to clear.

© Scoop Media

