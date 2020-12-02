Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Outraged Patients To Present Petition With Over 30,000 Signatures To Ask For Funding For Desperately Needed Medication

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 8:15 am
Press Release: Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand

Sick of waiting for years for Pharmac to fund standard, current therapy to treat their diseases, patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are taking to the street to plead for ustekinumab, a medication that is funded in over 35 other countries throughout the world.

After gathering more than 30,000 signatures for a petition patients, supporters, gastroenterologists, and nurses are today marching to Pharmac headquarters and then on to Parliament to take their message direct to the country’s decision makers.

Dr Richard Stein, Chair of Crohn’s & Colitis NZ Charitable Trust, said it is outrageous that patients suffering with these devastating diseases have had to go to such lengths to get access to medications that are standard treatments funded throughout the Western world.

“Symptoms of these diseases are bloody diarrhoea and severe abdominal pain. Lack of effective treatment results in bowel blockages, anaemia, and malnutrition, often resulting lengthy hospitalisations and repeated surgeries to removed diseased bowel. Many patients require a permanent ostomy bag.

“There is growing anger and desperation among medical professionals about the lack of availability of treatment for these patients, with more than 100 NZ professionals specialising in these diseases adding their names and support to a plea to the Prime Minister to heed this cause.

“Without access to this treatment doctors are effectively having to condemn patients to lives of unnecessary pain and potentially life-altering surgery, with profoundly isolating impacts. We are literally years behind the rest of the world in our treatment these diseases.”

Professor Richard Gearry, a leading NZ IBD researcher, said today there appeared to be a complete block by Pharmac on treatments for Crohn’s and colitis, and a total lack of understanding, knowledge and empathy regarding these diseases.

“I question Pharmac’s spin about the great job they’ve done to minimise the drug spend in New Zealand. They may have saved money, but they have also cost lives, cost opportunities and cost money through the direct and indirect costs of diseases that they ignore in their modelling.”

“That is why our community of patients, whanau, friends, doctors and nurses have come together and campaigned to support those with these debilitating diseases. I urge the Government to hear our loud and united voice, which will not be going away,” said Professor Gearry.

The petition will be presented to Act Party Leader David Seymour and Act Health spokesperson Brooke Van Velden on the steps of Parliament at 1.00pm 3 December

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of these diseases in the world. Over 20,000 people are affected, most of whom are diagnosed as children, teens, and young adults. These diseases are chronic, life-long, and there is no cure. The medication they are requesting is funded in over 35 countries throughout the world.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How America’s Middle East Allies Are Poisoning The Ground Joe Biden Will Inherit

As even the US mainstream media has been reporting, the prime motive for the murder of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (by Israeli or Saudi operatives, or both) has been to poison the situation that the next US president will inherit. At best, there was only an outside chance that the incoming Biden administration and the outgoing liberal regime of Iranian PM Hassan Rouhani could have revived the Iran anti-nuclear deal that Rouhani had negotiated in 2015 with Barack Obama. Deliberately though, America’s allies have now made it impossible for Biden to pursue that option... More>>

 

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

ALSO:

Pay Gap: Progress On Pay Equity For DHB Staff

Today’s initial agreement between DHBs and the PSA on pay equity for clerical and administration staff is an important step toward better, fairer pay for this crucial and largely female workforce, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

ALSO:


Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 