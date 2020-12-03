Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Is The Government’s Climate Crisis Emergency A Distraction?

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:31 am
Press Release: Right To Life

Right to Life asks the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern why she is ignoring the crisis of child poverty and the crisis of the state funded and sanctioned killing of our unborn children?

It is a national tragedy that one in five of our children live in income poverty and a crime against humanity that one in five children are killed before they are born. Child poverty begins in the womb, the most appalling poverty is to be deprived of your life. Right to Life believes that these crises have been created by this government and they can be solved by our government.

Every day an estimated 36 defenceless unborn children are taken to hospitals and clinics to be poisoned, violently dismembered and suctioned out of their mother’s wombs. This violence against women and their precious unborn children is sanctioned by the Abortion Legislation Act 2020, the creation of the Prime Minister. How can you claim to care for children when you deny that these children are human beings, endowed by their Creator with a right to life? How can you claim that the reason you entered politics was children? What excuse do you offer these children whose bloodied and broken bodies are disposed of at the local tip as medical waste?

There are 150,000 children, 13.4%, living in material hardship, with insufficient food, clothing and warm housing. There are 235,400 children, 20.8%, living in low income families. The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, has claimed that she wants New Zealand to be a great place for a child to grow up in.

In May 2019, the government’s Welfare Expert Advisory Group recommended an immediate increase in benefits of up to 47 % to alleviate child poverty; Why has the government refused to do this?

The government has unlimited money to fund the killing of children in the womb as an essential or core health service but has no money to feed hungry children or provide shoes and clothing for the children of poverty stricken solo mothers.

UNICEF in a report this year placed New Zealand among developed countries at 34th out of 41 for child wellbeing. We can do better for our children both born and unborn. If we do not have respect for the child in the womb we will not have respect for born children.

Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

