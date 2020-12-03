Is The Government’s Climate Crisis Emergency A Distraction?

Right to Life asks the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern why she is ignoring the crisis of child poverty and the crisis of the state funded and sanctioned killing of our unborn children?

It is a national tragedy that one in five of our children live in income poverty and a crime against humanity that one in five children are killed before they are born. Child poverty begins in the womb, the most appalling poverty is to be deprived of your life. Right to Life believes that these crises have been created by this government and they can be solved by our government.

Every day an estimated 36 defenceless unborn children are taken to hospitals and clinics to be poisoned, violently dismembered and suctioned out of their mother’s wombs. This violence against women and their precious unborn children is sanctioned by the Abortion Legislation Act 2020, the creation of the Prime Minister. How can you claim to care for children when you deny that these children are human beings, endowed by their Creator with a right to life? How can you claim that the reason you entered politics was children? What excuse do you offer these children whose bloodied and broken bodies are disposed of at the local tip as medical waste?

There are 150,000 children, 13.4%, living in material hardship, with insufficient food, clothing and warm housing. There are 235,400 children, 20.8%, living in low income families. The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, has claimed that she wants New Zealand to be a great place for a child to grow up in.

In May 2019, the government’s Welfare Expert Advisory Group recommended an immediate increase in benefits of up to 47 % to alleviate child poverty; Why has the government refused to do this?

The government has unlimited money to fund the killing of children in the womb as an essential or core health service but has no money to feed hungry children or provide shoes and clothing for the children of poverty stricken solo mothers.

UNICEF in a report this year placed New Zealand among developed countries at 34th out of 41 for child wellbeing. We can do better for our children both born and unborn. If we do not have respect for the child in the womb we will not have respect for born children.

