Update: Missing Person, Fielding
Sunday, 6 December 2020, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have recovered a body from an area of the Ruahine
Forest Park, near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage
Lodge.
While formal identification is yet to be
completed, Police believe the body to be that of missing
person Rehum Prior, of Feilding.
Police offer their
sympathies to the friends and whanau of Mr Prior at this sad
time.
Police would like to thank the community and
volunteers who supported the search for Mr Prior.
The
death has been referred to the
Coroner.
