Trees At The Meteor Is Back And Better Than Ever!

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Trees at the Meteor

After a year of unknowns and hardship as well as a hiatus in 2019, Trees at the Meteor returns!

An iconic Kirikiriroa Christmas event, Trees at the Meteor will see The Meteor Theatre become home to 60 plus trees that are a feast to the eyes. “Exhibitionism on a grand scale of 'Christmas trees', there's no snow but we bring the SHOW!”

The creatives of Hamilton get their glitter and glue guns on and make specialness for the city to meander through. It's a super festive forest of what Christmas means to Hamilton, made by and for Hamiltonians to enjoy.

An innovative and pine tingling Christmas art experience, Trees at the Meteor will see trees being displayed from one of five unique categories; Gadget Tree – trees exhibiting kinetic features like electricity/hydraulics/magnetism/chemicals etc. Kiwiana - a tree, that reflects some expression of what it means to celebrate Christmas in Aotearoa/New Zealand. Avant Garde - A tree that grows in the left field - exhibiting innovation, novelty and originality. Recycled - trees in this category are crafted from the finest recycled materials and last and littlest, Mini Tree - trees of miniatureness to be constructed no taller than 200mm high.

This year the Trees at the Meteor team have also added in two new optional tree themes; Quarantree - to reminisce, commemorate and remember what’s been a very up and down year and Black Lives Matter – “Don’t let the world forget we all have work to do as a planet!”

Set to be one of the biggest Trees at the Meteor yet! All are welcome to come and grab a hot chocolate or a coffee from the Trees Café to sip while having a look at this year’s display of unique, creative trees!

Trees at the Meteor will be running at The Meteor Theatre on Victoria St, Sunday 13th - Saturday 19th December and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are door sales only at $6 per person or $20 Family (2 Adults + 2 Kids, extra child $2). Further details can also be found at treesatmeteor.co.nz

