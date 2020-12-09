Watercare Water Supply Update: 9 December

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain. These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>
Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>
Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>