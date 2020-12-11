Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Miles Toyota Presents A Day At The Polo

Friday, 11 December 2020, 8:11 am
Press Release: Ronald McDonald House South Island

The Miles Toyota presents A Day at the Polo event is the only major event to be held in Canterbury by Ronald McDonald House South Island this year and it was worth the wait! Thanks to the outstanding generosity by so many, the event raised over $220,000, every cent of which will go directly to support the families who stay at Ronald McDonald House programmes in the South Island.

Ronald McDonald House South Island Chief Executive Mandy Kennedy says, “This is a record-breaking event for Ronald McDonald House South Island, one event has never raised so much in our 17-year history. We are so incredibly grateful to Miles Toyota, the Port Hills Polo Club, and each and every sponsor, auction donor, volunteer and guest who made the Miles Toyota Presents A Day at the Polo event such a standout success.”

Set under a beautiful garden marquee in picturesque Tai Tapu, more than 400 guests enjoyed a sit-down luncheon, a live auction, two exhilarating Polo matches and a very special joint speech from three fathers who each stayed at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch while their daughters received hospital treatment during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Known as the ‘Dad Gang’, Jason Palmer, Darrin Steedman and Andrew Larsen stayed at Ronald McDonald House South Island with their families during the lockdown period. Jason stayed at the Christchurch House for a total of 174 nights while his daughter Esme received treatment. He says, “With the outbreak of COVID-19, Ronald McDonald House South Island was presented with a whole new set of challenges. Regardless of the insecurity that COVID created, they were still 100% committed to providing families with the same care and attention that they would at any other time. The House is the place where families like us, feel safe, build connections and make friends for life.”

As the official naming partner, Miles Toyota were thrilled to be a part of the event. Mark Mills, Miles Toyota CEO said “We were honoured to be a part of such a special day for Ronald McDonald House South Island. We're dedicated to the mission of Ronald McDonald House and grateful to be able to help, not only with such a unique event, but by providing funding and resources to the families who stay there.”

About A Day at the Polo:

  • The Miles Toyota presents A Day at the Polo event is run by the Ronald McDonald House South Island team, which means every cent raised on the day goes to providing free accommodation support to families who must travel to Christchurch and Invercargill for their child’s medical treatment.
  • A Day at the Polo event has been running since 2009.
  • It costs 1.4 million annually to operate our facilities, this includes our 26-bedroom Christchurch House, and the Family Rooms in both Southland and Christchurch Hospitals. It costs $140 to provide one night of accommodation to a family in need. That is why it is so important to raise funds through events like the Miles Toyota presents a Day at the Polo event.
  • Ronald McDonald House South Island relies on generous donations from the communities we support to keep our doors open to each and every family who needs us. This comes in the form of generous donations from Trusts and Foundations, businesses, community groups, regular donors and generous individuals. We also have an army of volunteers who collectively give the gift of time to the tune of over 18,000 hours each year and are the absolute backbone of our charity.
  • The Miles Toyota presents a Day at the Polo event would not be possible without the large number of sponsors, individuals and local businesses who kindly donate their time and products to support the event.
  • The ‘Dad Gang’ is made up of Jason Palmer, Darrin Steedman and Andrew Larsen.
  • Miles Toyota is the official naming partner for A Day at the Polo 2020.










 
 
 
