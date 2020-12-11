Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Panel Being Set Up To Help Response To Climate Change

Friday, 11 December 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

A major step forward in responding to the impacts of climate change and sea level rise has been taken after the Kāpiti Coast District Council agreed with a recommendation to establish a Community Assessment Panel (CAP).

The recommendation was made by a Working Group consisting of representatives from Council’s Tiriti Partners, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Coastal Ratepayers United, North Ōtaki Beach Residents Group, Waikanae Estuary Care Group and Council staff.

The CAP will be made up of iwi partners, community and other key stakeholder/ agency representatives and will guide future development of District Plan provisions to manage coastal issues, while also considering approaches for the district to deal with coastal hazards.

The CAP will have access to cultural, technical, social and economic advice to inform its engagement with the community and allow it to deliver recommendations on coastal adaptation options for Council’s consideration.

These recommendations will include any potential cost associated with those options and will sit alongside national guidance and policy which is currently under development.

Mayor K Gurunathan thanked the Working Group for their efforts and says the establishment of a CAP is timely given the Government’s recent climate emergency declaration.

“I have covered this issue for more than 15 years so am very conscious that despite its complexities it is certainly not going away.

“As a coastal community with 42 kilometres of coastline we know we need to take action.

“The CAP will lead a community conversation about what we need to do to help Kāpiti Coast communities adapt and thrive in the face of climate change and decide how we want to respond as our coastline changes over time,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

More information on the progress of this process will be provided early in the new year.

The Council agenda item and reports can be viewed here.

More information on the Takutai Kāpiti project can be viewed here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 