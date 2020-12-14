Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Settled Weather For New Zealand; Turbulent In The Tropics

Monday, 14 December 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: MetService

A high stalls over the country for the next few days, and MetService is forecasting a settled week of weather for much of New Zealand. This comes as activity in the tropics ramps up, with the first named Tropical Cyclone of the season in the Southwest Pacific basin.

Many spots around Aotearoa can look forward to a sunny slice of summer for the next few days. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane discusses, “Sinking, warming air in high pressure systems typically inhibits cloud and rain formation, leaving plenty of sunshine for many”.

This also means that days will be seasonably warm, however some inland and eastern parts of the country may see above average temperatures during the coming days. Alexandra will be the hot spot on Tuesday, with a maximum of 31°C. Gisborne is not far behind, with 30°C expected on Wednesday. “Though there will still be a few spots of drizzle and afternoon showers for some, many of us already enjoying the holiday season will enjoy fine weather and warm days” Makgabutlane says.

While things remain calm this week over New Zealand, our neighbours in the Southwest Pacific continue to track Tropical Cyclone Yasa, which is currently lying northwest of Fiji as a Category 1 system. Fiji Meteorological Service expects TC Yasa to intensify further in the coming days, with current weather models keeping the TC in the tropics until the weekend. However, it is still too early to pick the exact path once it leaves the tropics. Meanwhile, a tropical depression close to Niue and the Tongan group of islands is expected to form into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. MetService specialist Tropical Cyclone meteorologists will be keeping a keen eye on developments there.

