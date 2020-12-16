Helicopter Crash, Mahia Peninsula
Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
helicopter crash at Mahia Peninsula.
Emergency
services were alerted to the crash by a member of the public
at around 6:26am.
Initial reports suggest the crash is
off the Mahia East Coast Road.
At this early stage we
don't have any information on the number of people on board
the helicopter or any injuries sustained.
An update
will be provided as soon as information becomes
available.
