RCCNZ Coordinating Mahia Peninsular Helicopter Rescue

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ is coordinating the response to a crashed Robinson 44 helicopter with one person on board on the Mahia Peninsular.

Emergency services are on scene and confirmed the pilot has sustained moderate injuries. The pilot is being transported by the Hastings Rescue Helicopter to Gisborne Hospital.

RCCNZ received an alert from the aircraft’s distress beacon at 6 am. The helicopter was undertaking agricultural work at the time it crashed.

Thank you to Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Police, St John’s Ambulance and the Hastings Rescue Helicopter for their efforts in responding to this incident.

Civil Aviation Authority has been made aware of the crash.

