Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Police Remind The Public To Think Of Safety And Their Responsibilities When Using Dating Apps This Summer

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Swiping right this weekend? Have fun but remember to be safe.

Auckland Police are reminding the public to be vigilant when meeting new people online this summer.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who oversees Auckland City’s Adult Sexual Assault Team, says Police receive a number of reports of sexual offenses involving dating apps.

These popular dating apps include Tinder, Bumble, Grindr and Badoo.

“Anecdotally, our information suggests there is around one report a week to Police in Auckland this year relating to sexual offending involving dating apps,” says Detective Inspector Beard.

“We also know that sexual or other offending in these scenarios often goes under-reported to Police.

One incident is one too many.

“While there is no current indication of a rise in reports of sexual offending involving dating apps, every person has the right to be safe in their dating lives.

“Historically we have dealt with increases in reports of sexual offending to Police over the warmer summer months in dating and nightlife settings.”

It pays to be vigilant with people you don’t know – whether that’s online or in person.

Detective Inspector Beard says it’s also a reminder for men to check their own behaviours while meeting up with people.

“Just because you are meeting up with someone and you’re having a good time doesn’t automatically give you consent.

“Consent must be given; consent cannot be assumed, and it can also be withdrawn at any time.

“Sexual violence is not part of consenting and there is not tolerance for this sort of offending.”

In some cases it is best for one party to make their excuses and leave in a situation you may not be comfortable with.

“Don’t feel bad about cutting a date short.

It’s important to remember to trust your instincts – if something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t.

“If you chose to meet someone you don’t know for the first time, always meet in a public place and let someone know where you are going and who you are meeting.”

Detective Inspector Beard says Police aren't aware of an increase in reports of drink spiking in the city, but it is good practice to be vigilant to suspicious behaviour regardless.

“There is no tolerance for any inappropriate or illegal behaviour.”

The best rule of thumb is to always keep an eye on your own drink and don’t accept drinks from a stranger.

“Look out for your friends.

If someone has had too much to drink, make sure they get home safely.”

KEEPING SAFE ONLINE:
• If you are meeting someone for the first time, meet in a public place.
• Tell someone where you’re going and who you are meeting
• Trust yourself.

If it doesn’t feel right, don’t feel bad about cutting the date short.
• If you feel unsafe, call 111 immediately.

KEEPING SAFE IN TOWN:
• Keep an eye on your drink
• Report any suspicious activity to bar staff and Police
• If you feel unwell, seek medical assistance immediately
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 