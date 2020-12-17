Serious Crash - Kuaotunu Wharekaho Road, Wharekaho, Thames-Coromandel District - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Kuaotunu Wharekaho Road (between School of Mines Lane and Wharekaho Road), Wharekaho.

Police were alerted to the crash at about 5pm.

One person has serious injuries.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

