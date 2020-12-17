Serious Crash - Kuaotunu Wharekaho Road, Wharekaho, Thames-Coromandel District - Waikato
Thursday, 17 December 2020, 6:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a motorcycle on Kuaotunu Wharekaho Road (between
School of Mines Lane and Wharekaho Road),
Wharekaho.
Police were alerted to the crash at about
5pm.
One person has serious injuries.
The road
is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
