Charges Laid In Relation To Baby Death, Hamilton

Hamilton Police have completed a thorough investigation into the tragic incident on Masefield Drive, Hamilton on 25 October, which resulted in the death of a one-day-old baby.

We can confirm a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with owning a dog that causes serious injury/death to any person, an offence against Section 58 of the Dog Control Act 1996.

He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police have no further comment.

