Hawke’s Bay Police Remind Motorists To Drive Sober And Arrive Alive

Eastern District Police are disappointed in the results of a checkpoint last night with a focus on impairment.

Along with partners including Road Safe Hawke’s Bay and St Johns, Police conducted a large checkpoint at the roundabout of Pakowhai Road and Te Ara Kahikatea from 6pm-9pm.

A total of 1461 cars were stopped, and drivers were breath tested.

Of that number, 18 drivers were prosecuted.

Six of those will be summonsed to court, and 12 received an infringement notice.

Police also dealt with one disqualified driver at the checkpoint.

Eastern District Road Policing Manager Inspector Matt Broderick says these results at the start of the holiday season will only strengthen Police’s resolve to hold drivers who choose to get behind the wheel impaired to account.

“Unfortunately, there are a still a lot of drivers who don’t think it’s a problem to drive after drinking.

They know drinking increases their chances of crashing, and they know the consequences of being stopped by Police, but they are still willing to take the chance.

“For the remainder of December, we’ll be particularly focused on targeting drink-driving, with checkpoints and random roadside testing to increase the odds of drivers who ‘chance it’ being caught.

“We don’t want anyone’s holiday to be ruined by the death of a loved one on the roads and we want everyone to get where they’re going safely.”

Around 400 people are killed or seriously injured on New Zealand roads every year in a crash where the driver was impaired.

Throughout the holiday season our staff will be emphasising the message ‘drive safely, arrive alive’, focusing on the four main contributors to death and injury on our roads.

These are not using restraints (seatbelts), impairment (drunk or drugged drivers), distraction (such as using cellphones) and speed.

Police will be working hard to remind people that we all have the power to make good choices on the road – choices which will keep it safe for everyone.

